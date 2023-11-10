When Vicky Kaushal Was Trained By The 7 Sikh Regiment During Uri

Vicky shared this image. (Courtesy: VickyKaushal)

Please don't disturb Vicky Kaushal. He is super busy with the promotional campaign of Sam Bahadur. Now, the actor has shared a set of videos and pictures from his trip to Delhi for the trailer launch event of Sam Bahadur. It was released on November 7. Vicky Kaushal said that he received “a warm welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment during his trip”. The actor also participated in a few drills with the officials. From the fire drills to crawling under low barbed wire, the actor does it all with utmost ease. Sharing the Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Must say I got a ‘warm' welcome by the 6 Sikh Regiment this time during my trip to Delhi for Sam Bahadur Trailer launch! In 2018, before we started filming Uri, I was trained by the 7 Sikh Regiment. Unki obstacle training drills ki yaadein taaza ho gayi…Always feels great to get a pat on your back by the real heroes!” Replying to the post, Tiger Shroff dropped fire emoji. Mini Mathur spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “This is insane.” Mini is a close friend of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. She also attended the couple's wedding in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur co-star Sanya Malhotra too dropped a fire emoji under the post. Aahana S Kumra has picked a couple of applause emojis for her comment.

Sam Bahadur, by Meghna Gulzar, will open to theatres on December 1. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film, which is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. At the time of sharing the trailer on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal said, “To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how his Sam Bahadur journey began on the sets of Raazi, also directed by Meghna Gulzar. "The journey of Sam started with Raazi. We were shooting in Patiala and we had holidays for 2-3 days. We were held up in a hotel. Meghna said that her next film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. She told me about his story and I was very impressed. I wished that at some point in my career, I get an opportunity like this. Through this film, we learned a lot and implemented those lessons in the making of this film," Vicky said.