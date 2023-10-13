Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Brings Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Story To Life

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sam Bahadur teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Behold the glory of the 1971 war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The teaser of the film based on his life, titled Sam Bahadur, released on Friday and it showcases Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Vicky Kaushal brings the fearless patriot and the first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw's story to life and his one true love - his country. "Ek soldier ke liye uski jaan se zada keemti hoti hai uski izzat...uski wardi...aur ek soldier apni wardi ki izzat ke liye apni jaan bhi de sakta hai ( For a soldier, his uniform and his honour is more valuable than his life and for the respect of his uniform, a soldier can give up his life too)," Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw says in the teaser, motivating the soldiers.

The teaser also has glimpses of Dangal co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya features as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film. Check out the teaser of Sam Bahadur here:

Meanwhile, sharing the teaser of social media, the film's lead actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Zindagi unki, ithaas humara (his life, our history). Sam Bahdur Teaser out now. In cinemas 1.12.2023."

Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.