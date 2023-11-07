Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Tryst With History And Politics Of The Nation

Vicky Kaushal in the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Sam Bahadur released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular character in the film. The video begins with Sam Manekshaw mouthing some lines in Punjabi. The video captures various stages of Sam Manekshaw's army life. Vicky Kaushal can be seen adapting certain mannerisms to portray the real-life character. When Sam Manekshaw is informed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah wants him to join the Pakistan army, he can be heard saying, "Paedaish Amritsar me hai, biwi Bombay se hai aur mein Delhi mein kaam karta hu, iss se zyada Indian kya ho sakta hu (Was born in Amritsar, My wife is from Bombay, I work in Delhi. Is there anything more I need to prove my Indianness?)". The trailer is full of powerful dialogues. Sam Manekshaw can be heard saying to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh), "Kabiliyat aur niyat ka fark hai (There's a difference between potential and intention)." The action takes place in the backdrop of social-political scenario of India-Pakistan-Kashmir dynamics. Sam Manekshaw's another dialogue from the trailer is, "Hum rahe aur na rahe, hamari iss wardi ka gaurav hamesha rahega (Whethere we stay alive or not, the glory of our uniform will stay forever.) Take a look at the trailer here:

Sharing the trailer, Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption, "To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw." Take a look:

Sharing the teaser, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Zindagi unki, Itihas hamari (His life, our history). #SamBahadur Teaser out now. In cinemas 1.12.2023." Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar wrapped the shoot of the film in March with a lavish party. The inside pictures from the party went viral. Sharing two images, one with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima and another with Meghna, Sanya wrote, "It's a wrap. I feel lucky to have worked with the best people. Can't wait to share this journey with all of you on 1st December 2023". Take a look at the post here:

This is the second time that Vicky Kaushal has teamed up with Meghna Gulzar for a project. Earlier, they had worked together in the film Raazi, also featuring Alia Bhatt. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sanya Malhotra plays the character of Silloo Manekshaw while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the character of Indira Gandhi.