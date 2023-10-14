Alia Bhatt Recalls The Day Meghna Gulzar Told The Story Of Sam Bahadur: 'Vicky Sat There...'

Vicky Kaushal with Alia Bhatt in Raazi. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

As the teaser of Sam Bahadur released on Friday, Vicky Kaushal's Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt cheered for him on social media. She shared the film's teaser on her Instagram story and she wrote, "I remember the day Meghna Gulzar told us the story of Sam on the sets of Raazi. Vicky sat there... a twinkle in his eye... hoping to one day be Sam. And wow... just wow! Vicky Kaushal, can't wait to see this one." Vicky Kaushal replied to Alia's Instagram story and he wrote, "Can never forget that day. Thank you, Alia. So sweet of you."

See Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange:

Meanwhile, at the film's teaser launch event, Vicky Kaushal recalled how his Sam Bahadur journey began on the sets of Raazi. "The journey of Sam started with Raazi. We were shooting in Patiala and we had holidays for 2-3 days. We were held up in a hotel. Meghna said that her next film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. She told me about his story and I was very impressed. I wished that at some point in my career, I get an opportunity like this. Through this film, we learned a lot and implemented those lessons in the making of this film," Vicky Kaushal said.

Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.