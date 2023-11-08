Vicky Kaushal On Sam Manekshaw: 'I Secretly Googled Him And...'

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal, who stars as war hero and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, during the film's trailer launch event on Tuesday, opened up on his initial thoughts when he was asked to play the lead role in the film. "My mother and father are both from Punjab, and through them, I had heard a lot about him. But I didn't know how he looked. So during that conversation, I secretly Googled him and saw his photo. I said, he is very handsome and I will not get this role. But I have to thank Meghna for giving me the role of this handsome person," Vicky Kaushal said at the film's trailer launch, Hindustan Times stated.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya features as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh stars as Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in the film. Vicky Kaushal brings the fearless patriot and the first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw's story to life and his one true love - his country.

Check out the trailer of Sam Bahadur here:

Vicky Kaushal sharing the film's trailer on social media, wrote, "To the Indian army, to the nation and its people, we present to you a glimpse into the life of India's Greatest Soldier, Sam Manekshaw. Sam Bahadur Trailer Out Now."

Directed by by Meghna Gulzar, the film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office. This is Vicky Kaushal's second project with Meghna Gulzar. The duo have earlier worked together in the 2018 critically acclaimed Raazi, which was also a box office hit.