<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 19: Mohit Suri's Film Holds Its Momentum, Mints Rs 304.60 Crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara saw a slight growth on Tuesday, compared to its Monday collections. On Third Tuesday (August 5), the film minted Rs 2.50 crore at the domestic box office, taking the total to Rs 304.60 crore.

What's Happening

Saiyaara's earnings saw a downfall since last week. However, the film managed to earn Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

The film set unprecedented records in the previous weeks. In the first week, the film set the box office on fire with Rs 172.75 crore at the box office.

The glorious run continued in its second week, crossing another Rs 100 crore mark.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark.

Saiyaara is facing stiff competition from Mahavtar Narsimha which earned Rs 8 crore on Monday.

Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 are also making their presence felt. However, Saiyaara continues its box-office run.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4. The film saw a marginal growth on Tuesday.