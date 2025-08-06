Amid <i>Saiyaara</i> Success, Ahaan Panday Poses With Fans, Paps In Mumbai

Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday was spotted in Mumbai last night. Even after the massive success of the film, Ahaan loves to maintain a low profile. Dressed in his casual best, Ahaan tried to hide his face under a mask.

What's Happening

Ahaan, who went on a break to celebrate Saiyaara's massive success, was spotted in Mumbai last night.

Ahaan posed with a fan for a selfie.

As the paparazzi congratulated him, he obliged their requests.

Saiyaara marked Ahaan Panday's big debut on screen. The film shot past Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Ahaan's Reaction To Success

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, shared how the two debutants reacted to the success.

Mohit said the actors speak to him almost every day, "Once in the morning, once at night," he smiles. "They keep sending me videos. They're so happy, they're getting recognised. For them, every day is new, and they want to share it with me. They keep asking, 'Why aren't you here?' It's very sweet."

In another interview, Mohit Suri also revealed that Ahaan's on screen persona is pretty different from what he is in real life.

During a conversation with Komal Nahta, Mohit said, "You haven't seen the videos that he pulled down. The boy is a full 'c*****i TikToker. He's a full, out-there, Gaiety Galaxy boy. But audiences didn't see that side to him because it wasn't required in Saiyaara. Aneet has a comic side to her. She called me and mimicked her mother scolding her for wearing a mask in public the other day. I couldn't stop laughing on video call."

In A Nutshell

Amid the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was spotted in Mumbai. He got clicked with the paparazzi.