Man Ties ''Mangalsutra'' At Police Station In Hyderabad Interfaith Marriage

An interfaith couple married for the second time, in a police station, following initial resistance from the bride's mother, police said.

The couple - Imran (26) and Bhavya Sri (24) - were in love since the last four years and they got married as per Christian tradition four months ago.

The bride's family members converted to Christianity after her father died a few years ago.

With the bride's mother not agreeing to the alliance, the couple approached police.

The mother had told the bridegroom to marry her daughter as per Hindu traditions to which he agreed, police said.

The couple visited police officials four days ago and the groom tied a 'mangalsutra' to the bride in the presence of some relatives while leaving the place. However, policemen were not around then, they said.

The groom's family comprises mother and a sister, a widow, who did not oppose the marriage.

The groom works in a bank and the bride is employed in the software industry and they earn good salaries.

The bride's mother is reconciled to the wedding now, police said.

Though members of a right wing outfit who came to know about the issue initially opposed the marriage, they did not turn up later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)