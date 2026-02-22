Hyderabad Man Claims He Got A Notice After Female Colleague Visited His Flat, Post Sparks Debate

A male tenant in Hyderabad has claimed that he received a formal warning notice from his residential society's secretary for inviting a female colleague to his apartment. The man, who shared his story on Reddit, stated he had invited his colleague over a few times for snacks, tea, and dinner. Soon after, the apartment secretary issued a written warning, instructing him to refrain from repeating the "offense" or face potential eviction. The man claimed there was no loud music or disturbance to neighbours, and expressed confusion over the society's moral policing.

"Invited my female colleague over to my apartment a couple of times in the last month for snacks, tea, and dinner and got this notice from the secretary of the apartment. No disturbance to anyone, no loud music, etc. Don't know what to even say," the post read.

See the post here:



The notice read:

Dear Residents, Greetings of the Day,

This is to bring to your kind notice that we got a few complaints in our apartment residents from last 1 month that some residents are allowing female collogues to their flats in weekends/ weekdays , this is violating the apartment rules and regulations. The Apartments owners will not accept these type of mistakes from their tenants , and if the same mistakes may repeat in future they will inform those tenants to vacate their flats immediately.

Hope you will understand the situation and kindly extend your valuable cooperation.

Internet Reaction:

The post has sparked significant online debate regarding the fundamental rights of tenants and the legality of such restrictive housing society rules. Some recounted similar stories of discrimination and moral policing, while others urged him to complain about the society.

One user wrote, "Write back and ask for an attested copy of the said rules and regulations, along with the minutes of the meeting where such rules and regulations were adopted. Additionally ask if the society bylaws/rules/regulations can override fundamental rights. Oh, it is a registered society with bylaws, I hope? Not a group of loose canons?"

Another commented, "Unless this is clearly mentioned in the rental agreement, restricting adult visitors sounds legally questionable."

A third said, "Go through agreement if nowhere it states that female guests cannot be entertained then reply back with same confidence you are paying for this, if there is no disturbance in you vicinity caused by you then it's none of those ppls business. Obviously this can be looked frm women's safety but if it doesn't state that nor can such rules be implemented."