Triptii Dimri Follows The "Sweat Now...Sweets Later" Fitness Formula

Triptii Dimri proves that she is a true blue fitness loving and foodie girl. The Bad Newz actress made sure to neither miss a training session to break a sweat at the gym, nor miss a chance to gorge on her favourite sweets.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Triptii Dimri recently posted an Instagram story in which she was seen striking a post gym mirror selfie which showed her brimming with endorphins. The 31-year-old star cheekily captioned the story "Sweat now...sweets later" along with a wink emoji. This throws light on the fact that while she takes her gym routine pretty seriously to loose all the extra calories; Triptii also loves to devour a range of delicious sweets to satisfy her sweet tooth and gourmet cravings especially during the festive Holi season.

If you are inspired by Triptii Dimri's fitness first, sweets later wellness mantra; then here are three simple exercises that you should regularly do at the gym to stay in shape.

Squat Jump

Squat jumps or jumping squats are part of the plyometric family and take the humble squat to the next level of calorie burning.

Burpee

Burpees are a squat thrust with an additional stand between repetitions which acts as a full body exercise that is used as a strength training method.

Skipping

No one would have thought that a simple childhood pastime could be quite the calorie burner. 10 minutes or around 120 rounds of jumping rope burns about 650 to 1000 calories per session.

Triptii Dimri's love for fitness and delicacies is like a wellness double whammy.

