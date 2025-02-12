Triptii Dimri In A Black And White Swimsuit Makes Her Beach Days Look Super Stylish

Triptii Dimri's beach-friendly selfies and chic style has been keeping our social media updated.

The actress has been having the best time as she enjoys her beach days. For Triptii Dimri, vacationing at the glorious beaches comes along with a side of stunning style.

Recently, the actress posted another sneak peek from her vacation and her breezy style served straight up summer vibes. She opted for a black and white floral printed swimsuit. The plunging neckline added an extra edge to her look. Paired with a black loose cover-up, Triptii's beach look was meant to dish out goals. With a top knot and bare minimum makeup look, Triptii rounded off her attire perfectly.

Before this, the actress turned to another breezy look in white to serve chic goals. She opted for a monochrome white bikini that came with string details. The actress kept her look super simple with a white loose shirt to layer her look. Her no makeup look and bun was perfect to complete her chic style.

