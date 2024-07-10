Turns Out, Sunny Deol Did The Tauba Tauba Hook Step Way Before Vicky Kaushal. See LOL Post

Sunny Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy: twothumbsonehand2.0)

Sunny Deol's latest Instagram entry deserves everyone's attention. Why, you ask? Well, for starters, it comes with a dash of humour. Secondly, it features him dancing. Sunny Deol shared an old clip, in which he can be seen doing the Tauba Tauba hook step of sorts. Sorry Vicky Kaushal, but Sunny Deol did it first. The actor captioned his Instagram story, "When they say you can't dance and then you find out you did it before anyone else did." LOL. Karan Johar too posted the video on his Instagram story and he wrote, "OMG! He did it first! Sunny Sir! Sunny Deol did it before anyone else."

The trackTauba Tauba from Bad Newz is a smash hit already. Vicky Kaushal's dance moves eclipsed everything else, even Triptii Dimri. Vicky Kaushal's moves, choreographed by Bosco Martis, have a separate fan base. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor and many other stars gave a shout out to the song. Check out Vicky Kaushal's version here:

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2, will next be seen in the film Lahore 1947, which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by actor Aamir Khan. He will also star in Border 2, which will be directed by Anurag Singh. Earlier this year, the sequel to Border was announced on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.