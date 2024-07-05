After Salman Khan's Shout Out To Vicky Kaushal, A Reply From The Actor: 'So Sweet Of You Sir'

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal's song Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz, released earlier this week and it is a hit already. After the song's release, superstar Salman Khan gave a shout out to the actor and he wrote on his Instagram story, "Great moves Vicky... song looking good. Best wishes Vicky Kaushal." Now, Vicky Kaushal has responded to the message on his Instagram story and he wrote, "So sweet of you Salman Sir. Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team."

See Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Instagram exchange here:

Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif happens to be a close friend of Salman Khan's sister Arpita. They have been friends for the longest time. The actress was pictured at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid festivities last year. Vicky Kaushal also appeared on Bigg Boss last year, hosted by Salman Khan, to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo have co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya,Partner and in the 2019 film Bharat among others. Salman Khan also made guest appearances in several films which featured Katrina. The duo were last seen together in Tiger 3.

Coming back to the film, Bad Newz has been directed by Anand Tiwari and the project has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.