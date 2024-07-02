Bad Newz Song Tauba Tauba: Vicky Kaushal Moves Like Magic

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

The makers of Bad Newz finally released the first track Tauba Tauba from the film and truth be told it was a total party song. The song is sung by the Punjabi singing sensation Karan Aujla and features the film's protagonists Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri moving like magic. In the song, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla look cool in shades and exude swag and charm with their moves. While Triptii Dimri looks stunning as ever.

On Friday, the makers dropped the trailer of Bad Newz on YouTube. The video starts with Triptii Dimri, pregnant and unsure about who the father of her child is. A doctor suggests a paternity test. Then we meet Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, a lively Punjabi guy who's thrilled to hear about Triptii's pregnancy, but his joy turns to sadness when doubts arise about the baby's paternity.

Ammy Virk enters the scene, who had a thing with Triptii Dimri in the past. Things get even more confusing when the doctor reveals a rare case where two eggs were fertilised by different fathers in the same cycle. So now, both Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal are going to be fathers to Triptii's children. The soon-to-be dads start competing (playfully, of course) and trying to win Triptii's favour.

Check out the trailer below:

Bad Newz has been collectively produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.