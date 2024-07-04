Salman Khan Sends Big Love To Vicky Kaushal's New Song Tauba Tauba: 'Great Moves'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Vicky Kaushal's latest dance track from his upcoming film Bad Newz has generated quite a buzz on social media ever since its release earlier this week. The actor's friends from the industry have been sending big love to him for his captivating dance moves on the song. Joining the bandwagon was also Salman Khan. On Thursday, the superstar shared the video on his Instagram feed and wrote, "Great moves Vicky, song looking good. Best wishes." For the unversed, Salman Khan was earlier in a relationship with actress and Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif. The two starred in Tiger 3 together last year. See what Salman Khan posted:

Now look at Vicky Kaushal's dance track Tauba Tauba below:

On Friday, the makers dropped the trailer of Bad Newz on YouTube. The video starts with Triptii Dimri, pregnant and unsure about who the father of her child is. A doctor suggests a paternity test. Then we meet Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, a lively Punjabi guy who's thrilled to hear about Triptii's pregnancy, but his joy turns to sadness when doubts arise about the baby's paternity.

Ammy Virk enters the scene, who had a thing with Triptii Dimri in the past. Things get even more confusing when the doctor reveals a rare case where two eggs were fertilised by different fathers in the same cycle. So now, both Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal are going to be fathers to Triptii's children. The soon-to-be dads start competing (playfully, of course) and trying to win Triptii's favour.

Check out the trailer below:

Bad Newz has been collectively produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.