Nora Fatehi, Name-Checked In Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba, Posted This

Nora Fatehi in a still from the video. (courtesy: norafatehi)

Vicky Kaushal's new track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz is a smash hit after just a few days of its release. The track stars Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. The track has been choreographed by Bosco Martis and it has been sung by Karan Aujla. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi, who is name-checked in the song, also shared her take on the viral song. The text on the screen flashes, "POV: When you hear your name in a Karan Aujla song." She captioned the post, "Nora Lag di. Karan Aujla, Bosco Martis you killed it. All the best to the entire team."

Check out the post shared by Nora Fatehi here:

The song got the biggest shout out from Salman Khan. "Great moves Vicky... song looking good. Best wishes Vicky Kaushal," wrote the superstar. Vicky Kaushal had responded to the message on his Instagram story and he wrote, "So sweet of you Salman Sir. Thank you so much... This means so much to me and the whole team." Hrithik Roshan commented on the track, "Well done man... Love the style." Janhvi Kapoor added, "You have killed it smashed it murdered it."

In terms of work, Nora Fatehi starred in i>Madgaon Express and Crakk this year. Nora Fatehi became popular with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate. She also starred in films like Street Dancer 3D, with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.