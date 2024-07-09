Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal - 'Katrina's Fortunate To Have You As Her Husband'

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Anil Kapoor welcomed Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Vicky Kaushal checked into the show for the promotions of Bad Newz. On the episode, the show's host Anil Kapoor told Vicky Kaushal, "I have worked with Katrina Kaif. She's a brilliant and hard-working actor. You guys make a lovely pair, and she's fortunate to have you as her husband." Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have co-starred in Welcome, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Yuvvraaj to name a few.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the last season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal wasn't a very dramatic one and that he proposed to Katrina Kaif just a day before the wedding. "It was very last minute," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor revealed that it was during a dinner in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan (their wedding destination). Vicky added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come."

Coming back to Vicky's film - Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Tiwari. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 19.