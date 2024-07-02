Watch: Vicky Kaushal Is Killing it With His Dance Moves On Tauba Tauba. Wife Katrina Kaif's Reaction

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal)

Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram entry demands your undivided attention. The actor has uploaded a video on Instagram. The clip featured a “sneak peek” into Tauba Tauba, a song from his upcoming film Bad Newz. The upbeat track has been sung by Karan Aujla, who was also seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in the video. The two look super stylish in their uber-cool outfits and black sunglasses. Vicky Kaushal announces, “Tauba Tauba song out tomorrow.” Next, Karan Aujla adds, “Bad Newz 19th of July. Go watch it.” Towards the end, the actor points at the singer and says, “Aujla ni Aujla.” In case you don't know, most of the songs by Karan Aujla have the lyrics — “Aujla ni Aujla.”

In the caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Sneak peek today… Song Out Tomorrow!!! #TaubaTauba #BadNewz In cinemas 19th July!”

Reacting to the post, former Bigg Boss participant and singer, Abdu Rozik shared the Indian flag and fire emoji. Actress Nehhaa Malik dropped fire and heart-eyed faces emojis.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz also features Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

On Friday, the makers dropped the trailer of Bad Newz on YouTube. The video starts with Triptii Dimri, pregnant and unsure about who the father of her child is. A doctor suggests a paternity test. Then we meet Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, a lively Punjabi guy who's thrilled to hear about Triptii's pregnancy, but his joy turns to sadness when doubts arise about the baby's paternity.

Ammy Virk enters the scene, who had a thing with Triptii Dimri in the past. Things get even more confusing when the doctor reveals a rare case where two eggs were fertilised by different fathers in the same cycle. So now, both Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal are going to be fathers to Triptii's children. The soon-to-be dads start competing (playfully, of course) and trying to win Triptii's favour.

Check out the trailer below:

Bad Newz has been collectively produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is from the creators of the 2019 film Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani were seen in the Raj Mehta directorial.