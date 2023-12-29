On Triptii Dimri's Holiday Post, A Comment From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Triptii Dimri in a still from the video. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of Animal. The actress has left the Internet abuzz with her stellar performance as Zoya. Now, Triptii's relationship status has once again become the talk of the town. It all started after hotelier Sam Merchant left a “beautiful” note under Triptii's latest post on Instagram. For context, a few reports had claimed that the two were dating. Then a source close to the actress quashed all the speculations. Well, it seems Sam Merchant has just reignited it with his comment. On Thursday, Triptii, who is enjoying a well-deserved vacation amidst lush green mountains, dropped a montage on Instagram. The actress, in the clip, can be seen embarking on a trek. We also get glimpses of Triptii drinking water straight out of a waterfall. Sharing the video, Triptii wrote, “Catch your breath in the colours of a waterfall.” Sam Merchant was among the first ones to acknowledge Triptii's post. He wrote, “Beautiful.”

Last week, a source close to Triptii Dimri quashed the actress' dating rumours with Sam Merchant. In a conversation with Zoom, the source claimed that the Qala star “is very much single.” The source said, “Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single. Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays.” The rumours started making rounds after the two clicked a few pictures together at a wedding earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Triptii Dimri will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3.

Triptii Dimri also has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the kitty. She will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The actress is also part of Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal.