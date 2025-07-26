Amid Vanga-Deepika Row, The <i>Spirit</i> Filmmaker Shares Update On His Film Led By Prabhas And Triptii Dimri

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were set to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming film Spirit. However, within a few weeks, the deal fell through after the actress and the filmmaker reportedly had disagreements over remuneration and working hours.

Now Vanaga has shared an update on he schedule of his upcoming film Spirit, led by Prabhas, and Triptii Dimri, who replaced Deepika Padukone.

In a conversation with Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri on the Sithara Entertainments channel on YouTube, Vanga shared that the production for Spirit is all set to roll in September.

He added that there are going to be back-to-back schedules and continuous shooting once the project begins.

Some reports also suggest that the music of the film has already been completed in collaboration with Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Spirit's Box-Office Collections

Earlier in a chat with Baradwaj Rangan for the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had mentioned how he believes the "Producer is safe".

He had said, "I think because of the kind of budget they are putting, I feel the producer is safe. With Prabhas and my combination, along with satellite and digital rights, we can recover our budget there itself. If everything goes well with the teaser, trailer and songs pre-release and whatever we do to grab the audience's attention, opening day would be Rs 150 crore. It's a trade calculation. It should be worldwide or pan-India. Easily, it could be Rs 150 crore in one day for a film like this if the material is good."

How The Controversy Started

Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated film Spirit, after which Triptii Dimri was officially announced as the leading lady of the film.

Deepika Padukone was tagged as "unprofessional" for her demands, which included working for a 6-hour shift with a newborn at home. The actress had also charged a massive fee of Rs 20 crore, along with a profit-sharing settlement and refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

Due to creative differences and "unreasonable" clauses, a replacement for Deepika Padukone was found.

In A Nutshell

Amid the wave of controversies that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit found itself embroiled in, the filmmaker has finally shared an update on the release. Production is all set to roll in September.