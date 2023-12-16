Animal Star Triptii Dimri Lit Up A Wedding Like This

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: triptii_dimri)

After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, Bollywood fans have found a new crush. No need for guessing – we all know it's Triptii Dimrii. The actress has truly captivated fans and how. While some affectionately refer to her by her on-screen name Zoya, many have taken to calling her “Bhabhi 2”. Zoya has an illicit affair with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, earning her the moniker “Bhabhi 2.” On Friday, Triptii Dimrii shared a series of pictures in a dreamy white lehenga from a wedding event. Triptii captioned the post with white heart emojis. Of course, the comments section was filled with “national crush” and “Bhabhi 2” reactions.

Since the release of Animal, Triptii Dimri has been trending all over the internet. In a widely circulated video, she can be seen gazing at Ranbir Kapoor. Fans speculated that the actress found it difficult to take her eyes off him, but in a recent interview on Siddarth Kannan's YouTube channel she clarified that she was simply "very nervous."

Triptii Dimrii explained, “Hum log screening pe thay. And, unko puri cast ka shoot krna tha unko. [We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.] They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person."

“If you will notice I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?'. I said, ‘Haan. How do you know?' He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous,'” Tripti added.

Triptii Dimri has starred in films such as Qala, Bulbbul and Laila Majnu.