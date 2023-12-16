Animal Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 484 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

It has been over two weeks since the release of the box office sensation called Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film wasted no time and joined the coveted Rs 300-crore club in just one week. As the second week rolled in, the film continued its winning streak, raking in an impressive Rs 139.26 crore at the domestic box office. Fast forward to day 15, and the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna film pulled in another Rs 7.5 crore (across all languages), as reported by Sacnilk. The cumulative earnings for this action-packed extravaganza now stand at Rs 484.34 crore.

While Animal's box office success continues, some action-packed scenes from the film have gone on to become fan favourites. One such scene is the intense climax fight between Bobby Deol (Abrar Haque) and Ranbir Kapoor (Ranvijay Singh Balbir). Bobby Deol told The Quint that estranged cousins Abrar and Ranvijay were supposed to share a kiss in the scene, but later the director decided to edit it out.

Bobby Deol shared Sandeep Reddy Vanga's explanation of the scene. "There are these two brothers, they want to kill each other, but there's a love that they have for each other. I'm going to shoot the climax sequence with a song playing in the background, which is about love," Bobby Deol quoted Sandeep as saying. "He said, ‘You're fighting, and you suddenly kiss him, and then you don't give up, and he kills you'. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version," Bobby Deol revealed, adding, "After saying all this, he said, ‘You're mute'."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares.”

Animal clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur at the box office. Both films were released on December 1.