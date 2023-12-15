Animal Star Triptii Dimri's Post Eclipsed By 'Bhabhi 2' And 'National Crush' Comments

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Triptii Dimri is the woman of the hour. Her supporting role in Animal,directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has earned her attention and appreciation from fans across the world. The surge in her social media follower count is proof of her growing popularity and her latest Instagram upload saw a slew of comments from fans referring to her role in the Ranbir Kapoor film. In her new post, Triptii Dimri dropped a series of images of herself in a purple saree and simply dropped a purple heart emoji in the caption. In response, fans have been calling Triptii “Bhabhi 2 [Sister-in-law 2]”. For context, Triptii Dimri's character has an illicit affair with Ranbir Kapoor in the film, earning her the moniker “Bhabhi 2.” In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Bhabhi ne post kia hai. [Bhabhi has posted].” Many others simply wrote, "Bhabhi 2" with a bunch of heart and heart-eye emojis. “National crush for a reason,” said another.

Many fans also praised her previous work. One user gushed, “Legends know Tripti mam from Qala , Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.” Check out the post here:

Amidst the overwhelming praise, Triptii Dimri also addressed some of the critical feedback she received for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Addressing her parents' reaction to the film, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.' It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn't have done that but it's okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.' And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It's my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don't see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that.”

In an interaction with ETimes, Triptii Dimri admitted that she was initially affected by the backlash she received for the intimate scene in Animal. “Honestly, the scene is getting a lot of criticism and it did disturb me initially, because I'm someone who has hardly faced criticism. I was also taken aback. But then, I sat myself down and I thought about it. Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. And as I started doing it, the characters that I played, started healing a part of me. And I started having fun with the process,” she added.

Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao and an Anand Tiwari film with Vicky Kaushal.