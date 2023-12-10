Triptii Dimri On Her Parents' Reaction To Animal Intimate Scene: 'They Got A Little Taken Aback'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: dildaarara)

Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is making all the right noises. Be it the box office numbers or the gripping storyline, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has everything you need. Now, Triptii Dimri, who plays the role of Zoya in Animal, has shared her experiences of working with Ranbir. The actress also spoke about the intimate scene between her and Ranbir's character in the film. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Triptii said that her parents were “a little taken aback.” She said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn't have done that but it's okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.'”

Triptii Dimri added how she made her parents understand that this is her job. “And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It's my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don't see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” the actress said.

Animal is eyeing to enter the ₹ 400-crore club. The film, on day 9, has collected ₹ 37 crore across languages at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Animal is ₹ 398.53 crore.

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor in key roles.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez will jointly bankroll the project.