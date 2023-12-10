Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Count The Crores Made By Ranbir Kapoor's Film

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film, on day 9, has collected ₹ 37 crore across languages at the Indian box office, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial stands at ₹ 398.53 crore. Animal, which has a run time of 3+ hours, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Apart from Ranbir's action-packed avatar, fans have Bobby Deol's bad guy in the film. Animal, which opened to theatres on December 1, clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the ticket window.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has declared that Animal has packed an “extraordinary total in week 1.” Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Sensational Packs an extraordinary total in Week 1…Third biggest *7 days* of all time. Biggest *7-day* total for a film released on non-holiday. Biggest *7-day* total for a film that faced a clash with another film. Highest grossing ‘A' certified film. All languages total: ₹ 338.63 crore Nett BOC.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. He said, “The sickeningly violent father-son action drama rarely pauses for breath. Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be.” For Ranbir Kapoor, he added, “Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares.”