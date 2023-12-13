The Animal Effect: LOL Old Video Of Triptii Dimri Is Viral As Are Pics From Film With Vicky Kaushal

Images posted by Reddit and Instagram page. (courtesy: Reddit)

Triptii Dimri is the talk of the town, thanks to her short yet impactful role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. As the film continues to break box-office records, the chatter around Triptii Dimri and her work since the release of Animal has only gotten louder. One tangible way to measure Triptii Dimri's sudden surge in popularity has been the social media trends dedicated to the actress. A case in point is an eight-year-old video that Triptii Dimri featured in that has now suddenly gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on a Reddit page dedicated to Bollywood with the caption, “A funny skit ft. Triptii Dimri 8 years ago!” The video has her playing a girl who goes on to do the exact opposite of what she claims.

The video received a bunch of positive responses from users on the page. One Redditor said, “I am not an expert, but it shows after seeing her in Animal that she worked on her acting skills a lot to be where she is currently.”

Another said, “Massive improvement in acting and grooming now that is progress.”

“She really had a glow up, good for her,” another comment reads.

Check out the post here:

It is not just Triptii Dimri's old work that has the internet hooked. Videos and pictures of the star's upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal are also trending on the internet. The images, as per a fan page, are from a song shoot in Croatia and feature Triptii in a yellow co-ord set and Vicky Kaushal in a white ensemble. We also see a glimpse of choreographer-filmmaker Farah in the pictures.

The images were shared with the caption, “Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shooting for a song in Croatia.” The film is being directed by Anand Tiwari.

In June this year, Farah Khan shared a video from the same song shoot. In the clip, she is seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and actor-director Anand Tiwari to Tumse Milke Dil Ka from Main Hoon Na, Farah's directorial debut. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, “When the whole crew dances you know it's been a great shoot! Thank you Croatia. Vicky Kaushal, you were lovely,” and tagged Anand Tiwari and Triptii Dimri, among others.

Amidst the sea of compliments, Triptii Dimri also faced backlash from a section of viewers for her scenes in Animal. In the film, Triptii's character has an illicit affair with Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking to ETimes about the backlash she faced for the intimate scene with Ranbir, she said: “Honestly, the scene is getting a lot of criticism and it did disturb me initially, because I'm someone who has hardly faced criticism. I was also taken aback. But then, I sat myself down and I thought about it. Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. And as I started doing it, the characters that I played, started healing a part of me. And I started having fun with the process…I started finding joy in the challenges and everything that was coming my way. And that is how I want to go about acting in life as well, whatever comes my way. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me feel comfortable. And as long as I know what I'm doing is right, I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm going to do it. Because that is something that I want for myself as an actor and as a human being.”

Triptii Dimri has previously appeared in films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala.