Triptii Dimri Reveals Backstory To Viral Video Of Her Staring At Ranbir Kapoor: 'Dad Called Me...'

Still from a video shared on X. (courtesy: lehrein_)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has entered the ₹400-crore club at the domestic box office. It won't be wrong to say that the movie has struck the right chord with the audience. The film features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role with Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri are seen in crucial roles. Now, Triptii, who plays Zoya in Animal, has opened up about a viral video from the premiere night. For context, in the clip, Triptii is seen staring at Ranbir, who is talking to someone. The video is from the red carpet event. Fans speculated that the actress was finding it hard to take her eyes off Ranbir. Clearing the air, Triptii, in an interview posted on Siddarth Kannan's YouTube channel, said that she was "very nervous." She said, “Hum log screening pe thay. And, unko puri cast ka shoot krna tha unko. [We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.] They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person." Triptii added, “If you will notice I was just rubbing my hands. My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?'. I said, ‘Haan. How do you know?' He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous.'”

Triptii Dimri also asked about the "super" viral video of her looking at Ranbir Kapoor during a conversation with Instant Bollywood. The actress said that she was too nervous to realise what was she doing at that moment. Triptii said that she was "really nervous because it was my theatrical release after 5 years." She added, “So, I was really nervous. And specially, when you are standing with people like Ranbir, you are bound to get nervous, right? And I think he was standing in front of me, talking to somebody and you don't even realise in that moment, where you are looking, what you are looking at."

Here is the video from the Animal screening we are talking about:

She can't take her eyes off from Him.. We get it tripti????❤ https://t.co/ssiXfToYtW — ✨ (@lehrein_) December 6, 2023

Triptii Dimri, recently, also opened up about shooting the intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress was asked how her parents reacted to the particular sequence. She said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) We have never seen something like this in films, and you have done it. It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn't have done that, but it's okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.'”

Triptii Dimri added, “And I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It's my job, and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don't see any problem in that. I am an actor, and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play, and I did that.”

Triptii Dimri will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.