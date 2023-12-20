Is Animal Star Triptii Dimri Dating Businessman Sam Merchant? Here's The Truth

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant pictured together. (courtesy: TriptiDimriWorld)

Actress Triptii Dimri is the talk of the town thanks to her stellar work in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal. While the success of the film has not only led to an increase in her social media following and a renewed interest in her filmography, there have also been conversations about the star's personal life. We are talking about reports of the actress dating hotelier Sam Merchant that have been circulating on the internet for the past few days. However, quashing all rumours, a source close to Triptii Dimri was quoted by Zoom as saying, “Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single.”

The source was further quoted as saying, “Some minds have a fertile imagination. Nobody can be blamed for the fact that she got linked with Sam. Such things are common not just in Bollywood, but in all walks of life nowadays.”

In a separate interview with Zoom too, Triptii Dimri maintained that she is single.

The conversation around Triptii Dimri dating the hotelier gained traction after the two were clicked together at an event. Here are some images of the two that were shared by fan pages dedicated to Triptii Dimri.

Triptii Dimri's work in Animal has received a lot of love from fans, with monikers like Bhabhi 2 and National Crush being ascribed to her. For context, Triptii Dimri plays a woman who has an affair with Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film. Along with compliments and a surge in popularity, came the criticism as well. Some scenes featuring Triptii and Ranbir were viewed as problematic and misogynistic, earning the actors some backlash. About the feedback on her intimate scene, Triptii told ETimes, "Honestly, the scene is getting a lot of criticism and it did disturb me initially because I'm someone who has hardly faced criticism. I was also taken aback. But then, I sat myself down and I thought about it. Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. And as I started doing it, the characters that I played, started healing a part of me. And I started having fun with the process…As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me feel comfortable. And as long as I know what I'm doing is right, I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm going to do it. Because that is something that I want for myself as an actor and as a human being."

On the work front, Triptii Dimri will be seen next in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.