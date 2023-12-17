Viral: Triptii Dimri Dances To Animal Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor's Song Ghagra

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: TriptiiDimri)

Animal star Triptii Dimri has been stealing the limelight and how. The actor, who has become the "National Crush" after her role in Animal, shared two reel videos on her Instagram story. In the videos, Triptii can be seen dancing to Bole Chudiyan and Ghagra. The first song is from Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The second song is from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The videos were presuambly from Triptii's close friend's wedding festivities.

Take a look at the video here:

Triptii has actively been sharing her looks from her friend's wedding festivities. In her latest post, Triptii shared images in which she can be seen rocking a cut-out gown. Ditching any caption, Triptii only dropped christmas tree emojis in the caption section. Take a look:

Triptii can also be seen in a white lehenga in these pictures. She dropped heart emojis in the caption.

Triptii Dimri, who also faced flak for her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, said she was "taken aback" by the reactions. Speaking to ETimes, Triptii said, "Honestly, the scene is getting a lot of criticism and it did disturb me initially, because I'm someone who has hardly faced criticism. I was also taken aback. But then, I sat myself down and I thought about it. Nobody forced me to become an actor. I wanted to do it because I found it exciting. And as I started doing it, the characters that I played, started healing a part of me. And I started having fun with the process."

Triptii Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Last year, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up.