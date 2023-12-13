Postcards From Switzerland, Courtesy Animal Star Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: triptii_dimri)

Triptii Dimri, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Animal, shared a set of throwback pictures from her Swiss vacation, on Wednesday night. In the pictures, Triptii can be seen sitting pretty at lush green locations, with a picturesque background. Other than stunning pictures of herself, Triptii also shared postcard-worthy landscape shots. She added the geotag Switzerland, Zurich and wrote in her caption, "Ohh...how I miss this." Meanwhile, on her Instagram stories, Triptii shared pictures of herself taking a stroll in the greens and she wrote, "Start each day with a grateful heart." She shared another shot of herself standing in front of a giant tree and added the Bulbbul Theme Piano music. "Chasing the sun always," she wrote posting another photo.

See the throwback photos shared by Triptii Dimri here:

Check out the photos Triptii Dimri posted on her Instagram stories:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film released on December 1.

Triptii Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Last year, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up.