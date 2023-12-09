'This Young Lady Triptii Dimri Is Breaking Hearts,' Wrote Allu Arjun. Animal Actor's Reply

Triptii Dimri in a still from Animal

Allu Arjun shared a long post for Animal stars on Friday. He praised the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. About Triptii's performance the Pushpa star wrote, "This young lady Triptii Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more." Triptii, who plays a pivotal role in the film, thanking Allu Arjun in her Instagram story wrote, "Allu Arjun Thank you," adding a couple of emojis. ICYMI, an excerpt from Allu Arjun's post read, "Animal just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level."

For his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun wrote, "Brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far and much more to unfold. Bobby Deol ji's impactful performance silences us. Your terrific presence commands respect." In his post, the National Award winning actor added, "Anil Kapoor Ji's was effortless and intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir."

Read Allu Arjun's post here:

#Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created . My deep Respects to the highest... — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 8, 2023

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor,Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film released on December 1.

Triptii Dimri played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Last year, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up.