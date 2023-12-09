Animal Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

A still from the Animal trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal is continuing its great run at the box office. In just one week of its release, the movie has entered the Rs 300-crore club. On day 8, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 23.50 crores (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. In total, the film, showcasing power-packed action, has collected Rs 361.08 crores so far at the domestic box office. Animal, which released on December 1, clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Sharing the one-week report card of Animal, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a detailed note on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. He mentioned that on day 7, the Hindi version of the film garnered Rs 22.35 crore, and the South version collected Rs 1.78 crore through the ticket counters. In total, the movie collected Rs 24.13 crore on the seventh day, taking its one-week total to ₹338.63 crore.

Highlighting the box office achievements of the film he added, “#Animal is SENSATIONAL… Packs an EXTRAORDINARY TOTAL in Week 1… Third biggest 7 days of all time. Biggest 7-day total for a film released on a non-holiday. Biggest 7-day total for a film that faced a clash with another film. Highest-grossing ‘A' certified film.”

⭐️ Highest grossing ‘A' certified film.… pic.twitter.com/4YcQiC2NcH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2023

Pushpa star Allu Arjun gave a special shout-out to the film. In a social media post, he wrote, "Animal just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level." The actor also applauded the work of his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.