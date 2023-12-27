Triptii Dimri To Star Opposite Kartik Aaryan In Aashiqui 3: Report

Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Kartik Aaryan will reportedly romance Animal star Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Triptii will star in the musical. "Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to project as saying.

The source added, "It's a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey," stated Pinkvilla.

Triptii Dimri famously starred in Animal this year. She played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. Last year, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan. She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Earlier this year, he made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Last year ,the actor featured in Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also starred in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu and the thriller Freddy with Alaya F. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.