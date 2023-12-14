Koffee With Karan 8: What Aditya Roy Kapur Said On Kartik Aaryan Headlining Next Aashiqiui

Images shared by Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: AdityaRoyKapur)

With each new episode, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan never fails to serve a healthy dose of juicy gossip and entertaining moments with our favourite celebrities. Now, in the latest episode, KJo welcomed the dynamic duo, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Aditya, who rose to fame with his 2013 film, Aashiqui 2, spilled some beans on the celebrity talk show about the third instalment of the movie, which will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Amid their casual banter, Karan Johar cheekily remarked, "K also reminds me of Kartik. I wanted to ask what it feels like when somebody else takes your franchise forward."

To this, Aditya Roy Kapur responded, "I think he is the perfect person to take the baton forward. There is no chance I could be in this because, in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning. So, I feel like it's great." Karan Johar chimed in, "Ya, because you technically died," to which Aditya agreed and humorously added, "I died. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back." KJo laughed and quipped, "He'll haunt Kartik Aaryan." Aditya joined in, saying, "Ya. He's hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He is the villain." To wrap it up, the filmmaker remarked, "It's a good story, actually."

You can watch the promo of the episode here:

It is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan has been mentioned on Koffee With Karan, this season. Previously, during Ananya Panday's (Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend) appearance alongside Sara Ali Khan, there was a brief discussion about their reportedly "common ex-boyfriend," Kartik Aaryan. KJo inquired if it was easy for the actresses to maintain cordiality, considering both had dated Kartik at some point. Sara Ali Khan responded, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So, it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

All seasons of Koffee With Karan are currently streaming on OTT platform Disney +Hotstar.