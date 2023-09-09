Arjun Kapoor To Nayanthara After Watching Jawan: 'We Ain't Letting Go Of You Now'

Nayanthara in Jawan (L), Arjun Kapoor (R). (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created a buzz in the nation and celebs are smitten by the craze. From SS Rajamouli to Mahesh Babu, from Varun Dhawan to Arjun Kapoor - celebs across film industries are sharing their reviews and appreciation posts for Jawan. Joining the bandwagon are Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Both of them shared their views on Jawan on their respective Instagram stories. Arjun Kapoor shared a video from the movie where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen doing some spine-chilling action scenes. Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, he wrote, "the one and only King... uff too good...." For Nayanthara, Arjun wrote, "Welcome to our side we ain't letting go of you now!" Praising director Atlee, he wrote, " Sir wow just wow" and dropped a fire emoji.

Malaika Arora, who is remembered for her iconic dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan, shared a close-up of the actor from the movie on Instagram story. Malaika's words for Shah Rukh Khan are everything. She wrote, "There's no one like you, the one and only King!" Malaika also praised Nayanthara in her post. She wrote, "You are such a delight to watch on the big screen" and dropped a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been absorbing love from fans across nation and abroad. On Friday evening, he reacted to several fan club posts on his X. He also wrote another thank you note for this tremendous response to Jawan. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for Jawan! Stay safe and happy... Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies.... And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then... Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude."

Take a look at his post here:

Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"