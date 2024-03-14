What Vicky Kaushal Tells Katrina Kaif When She 'Fusses' Over Little Beauty Details

Katrina and Vicky in a throwback picture. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Katrina Kaif wears many hats. Not only is she a talented actress, but she's also an entrepreneur who frequently discusses her cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty. In a recent conversation with HELLO! India magazine, the actress opened up about the pressures she faced due to certain beauty standards and how her husband, Vicky Kaushal, reminds her of the essence of her brand. Kaif expressed, “I have often experienced the pressures of a certain standard of beauty and the pressures to conform to that standard. I have found that to be often stifling and intimidating. I think that experience led me to what I did want to create, which was a celebratory place, a place where make-up was about self-expression. And of course, where the consumer could come to know and trust the product and the performance of the Kay Beauty products.”

Mentioning Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif added, “There'll be a moment where I will be, you know, fussing before I leave the house for an event or something. I'll end up finding something that I see which is not to my liking and I'm trying to fix it, whether it's a costume or hair or something. And then my husband will wryly remind me ‘Aren't you the person who says it's Kay to be you?' (the brand's tag line)”

Discussing unrealistic pressures of society, Katrina Kaif added, “We all struggle with self-image and confidence issues. I think both society and social media puts a huge amount of unrealistic pressure on women to conform and to look a certain way. It's subtle, but I think that does seep into your consciousness. It's not that I'm sitting on a pedestal reminding others to love themselves for who they are. It's also a reminder for myself, to celebrate myself, right? To celebrate what is unique about us, because that's what makes us, us.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.