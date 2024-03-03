When Katrina Kaif Walked 'Very Begrudgingly' Onto The Sets Of New York

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: KatKaifDaily)

Katrina Kaif recently took a trip down memory lane and recounted working on the 2009 film New York. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie also starred John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. In an interview with Midday India, Katrina described her experience on the film as "incredible." She shared, “It had been the most incredible experience of my entire life up until then. All of us, we were crying to leave. None of us wanted to leave. And it was crying, like really genuine heartbreak for that experience to get over. My closest friends in my life are all the friends I made on that film, till date.”

Katrina Kaif also shared her initial impressions of the production, admitting that she initially found it "very quaint." She recalled, “I did say yes to the film. I very begrudgingly walked onto the set in New York. Singh Is Kinng had just released and was getting massive love. And I'm walking onto this, as in my mind, slightly arty film, and I'm like, ‘Where are the lights? I don't see any lights here on the set. Where's the camera? Such a small crew'. I was gritting my teeth. I was like, this is seeming like a very quaint production. And I was like, ‘Where's the scale? Where are the people?'”

In 2012, Salman Khan shared an anecdote about Katrina Kaif's early struggles in Bollywood. He revealed that before their collaboration in New York, Katrina had faced rejection from John Abraham for the 2003 film Saaya. Salman recounted, "One day she was crying because John Abraham threw her out of a film (Saaya). I was like, 'So, why are you crying? He has done you a favour. There will be a time that you perhaps would be able to throw him out of a film. Don't throw him out of the film, work with him.' That was when New York happened." FYI: New York was a commercial and critical success.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas. The Sriram Raghavan film featured Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.