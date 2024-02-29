Katrina Kaif Almost "Pranks" The Paparazzi In LOL Video

Katrina Kaif pictured at the airport.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. Dressed in a comfy monochrome look, the actress seemed to be in a rather playful mood. We say this as Katrina “pranked” paparazzi, stationed at the airport, in a bid to dodge them. Several videos of Katrina's hilarious tactic are doing the rounds on the internet. The clip begins with Katrina exiting the airport. While her entourage takes a right turn where the paparazzi are stationed, Katrina quickly makes a left turn. The video also shows her entourage pointing towards Katrina's car, which was parked on the right side. However, Katrina ignores it all and continues to walk in the opposite direction. This is when the paparazzi and her entourage rush towards the actress, to overtake her to record Katrina on the camera. But Katrina makes a quick turn and starts walking towards her car. When a paparazzo says, “Yeh to prank hogaya ma'am. [This was a prank ma'am],” Katrina smiles back. The other paparazzo can also be heard saying, “Prank tha ye. [This was a prank].” Just before getting into her car, Katrina Kaif pauses for a photo-op and waves at the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was recently spotted spending some quality time with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal in London. The couple's happy picture took the internet by storm. Katrina Kaif's fan page on X (formerly Twitter), dropped a picture of the couple, wherein the two can be seen sitting together and enjoying a meal. For their day out, Vicky picked an all-black outfit, while Katrina looked pretty in a shirt and a round-neck T-shirt. The note attached to the picture read, "Katrina and Vicky spotted in London.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, in conversation with GQ, described living with Katrina Kaif as “the best feeling.” In Vicky's words, “Imagine it's your day off. It's raining outside. A beautiful calm has taken over and there's nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You're just present. You feel absolutely content. When I'm with her (Katrina Kaif), that's what happens. I don't feel like rushing anywhere. It's simply the best feeling.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Up next, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the line-up. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in Chhaava and Love And War.