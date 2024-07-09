Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Lovekesh Kataria Get Eliminated Because Of Vishal Pandey? Details Here

A still from the show. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Content creator Lovekesh Kataria was identified by his close friend Vishal Pandey as the "baharwala" chosen by Bigg Boss in the controversial reality show. The voice of Bigg Boss had selected Lovekesh to be the "baharwala" to create a bit of mischief in the house. The only rule was to keep his identity a secret from the other housemates. Vishal correctly guessed Lovekesh as the "baharwala" and put him in the danger zone.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' could be heard telling Lovekesh that he had failed in his role as a "baharwala."

"Mujhe failure bilkul bhi pasand nahi. Isiliye Lovekesh ko bataur baharwala fire karta hun," remarked Bigg Boss. He then asked the housemates about evicting Lovekesh: "Kaun kaun chahata hai ki Lovekesh ghar se beghar hojaye?"

Ranveer Shorey, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik were seen raising their hands in agreement.

The channel captioned the post: "Baaharwala se seedha bahar, kya hoga Lovekesh ke liye gharwalon ka faisla?"

This move follows Vishal Pandey's involvement in a controversy. Vishal had made comments about Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika Malik, leading Armaan to slap Vishal in front of the cameras.

In the latest nomination task, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, and Deepak Chaurasia were named for eviction.

Previously evicted housemates include Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani.

