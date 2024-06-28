When Asked About Wife Katrina Kaif's Ongoing Pregnancy Rumours, Vicky Kaushal Said, 'We Won't Shy...'

Katrina shared this image. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. Amid the pregnancy rumours, Vicky stepped out to promote his upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. During the film's trailer launch event on Friday evening, the actor was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy rumours. Reacting to this, he said, "Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news (Whenever there will be good news, I'll share it with you all. Whenever the time is right, we won't shy about announcing the news)."

Earlier, in a conversation with GQ, Vicky Kaushal discussed how things change after marriage. He said, “You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the ‘us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life.”

ICYDK: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.