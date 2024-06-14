Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Sharvari Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Sharvari shared this image. (courtesy: sharvari)

Sharvari Wagh, who is receiving immense love for her film Munjya, turns 28 today. To mark the special day, actress Katrina Kaif posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Sharvari is seen wearing a yellow dress and posing for the camera. Katrina wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sharvari Wagh have the bestest year and never stop being the last person on the dance floor.” Katrina also added a dancing girl and a white heart emoji to the caption. In Munjya, Sharvari Wagh plays the role of Bela. The film also features Abhay Verma and Mona Singh.

Up next, Sharvari Wagh will be seen in Vedaa, alongside John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, releasing on August 15, is set to clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa's director Nikkhil Advani also shared a sweet birthday note for the actress. He wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest Vedaa. Here's looking forward to a year where the world finds out what everyone in team Vedaa already knows. ‘Kar diya na… Knock out punch!!!'”

Responding to Nikkhil Advani's wish, Sharvari Wagh said, “Thank you, Nikkhil sir, you are the best! Love ya.”

Meanwhile, in a chat with the news agency ANI, Sharvari Wagh expressed her gratitude for the appreciation she has received after Munjya's release. She said, “The amount of love that I have received from the audience, is something that I have been waiting for many years. I am out of words to thank the audience that they are going to the theatres and giving immense love to the movie. When I saw the movie in theatres with my mother, she told me that she is proud of me and those words mattered to me a lot. I was overwhelmed on seeing the reaction of the audience after watching the film.”

Sharvari Wagh will also be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in a Yash Raj Films' spy-verse movie. Click here to read all about it.