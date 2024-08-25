Bengaluru YouTuber Speaks Out After ''Tipping Is A Scam'' Post Sparks Backlash

The post led to a barrage of hate and racist comments from both Americans and Indian Americans.

Ishan Sharma, a YouTuber from Bengaluru, recently sparked a heated debate when he shared a post condemning the tipping culture in the US. Mr Sharma shared his frustrating experience at a New York City restaurant, where he claimed he was denied his change after paying $50 in cash for a $45 meal. His post polarised social media users, with some showing support and others criticising him. The post also led to a barrage of hate and racist comments from both Americans and Indian Americans.

In response, Mr Sharma has spoken out about the intense backlash he faced, revealing how the hate and criticism have affected him.

"The result of sharing my opinion and asking a question: Hundreds of Americans and Indian Americans DMing me the most hateful messages. Racism. I thought it only existed in their movies and TV shows. Until today, All for asking a question? Unbelievable!," Mr Sharma wrote along with screenshots of the responses he received.

''These are just a few. You have no idea of the kind of messages I've read. Indian ones hurt more,'' he added.

This post ignited a fiery debate among X users, eliciting divided opinions. Many users supported him, echoing his sentiments and sharing similar experiences. On the other hand, some still disagreed, criticising his perspective.

One user wrote, ''It's sad tbh! They won't admit the system is broken and how servers need to be paid more But will shame you for asking questions.''

Another commented, ''You raised a valid point which people couldn't digest. I'm sure they too feel the same about tipping but looking cool on social media at someone else's expense suits their useless lives.''

A third added, ''Damn man. Trust me, all these guys cannot even afford a proper meal, let alone tipping 15-20%. Ignore them. You were right about tipping culture here in the States. It's borderline extortion.''

A fourth said, ''So should we praise you? Insulted the whole nation for 5 dollars and engagement on Twitter. Have no idea that you're representing the nation you're from in a way and want to be an influencer.''