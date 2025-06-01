Indian YouTuber Detained In Turkey Over Derogatory Remarks On Women: Report

An Indian content creator has reportedly been detained in Turkey after massive outrage over his alleged derogatory remarks targeting Turkish women. YouTuber Malik SD Khan, who is known among his followers as 'Malik Swashbuckler', came under fire after a series of videos appeared on his channel, where he was seen making sexually explicit remarks on Turkish women.

Though Malik has taken down his YouTube and Instagram accounts amid the row, some of the clippings are still circulating on social media, where the YouTuber can be seen using offensive language in Hindi-believing locals wouldn't be able to understand him- as he made rape threats and sexually explicit comments against women.

In one of the clips, he referred to a woman as "maal", while in another, he asked viewers if he should sexually assault his Turkish guide at night. In another video, Malik was seen entering a Turkish store and demanding to know why they don't have an Indian flag on display, as he used foul language against the shopkeeper.

Some Turkish social media users, who understood what was being said in the videos, flagged them, leading to public backlash.

Turkish cops have nicked an Indian tourist after he posted offensive videos about Turkey on his YouTube channel, Malik Swashbuckler. He was caught slagging off Turkish women in Hindi, thinking they wouldn't understand. The videos kicked off a storm online, which got him arrested. pic.twitter.com/jejqwIOi8L — Julia Kendrick (@JuKrick) May 31, 2025

Following the complaints, Turkish police have detained Malik Swashbuckler, according to a report by Turkiye Today.

However, Turkish authorities have not released any official statement about the YouTuber's arrest or details about the investigation.

The case comes at a time when India-Turkey ties have hit rock bottom over the country's show of support to Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The videos were shared online after many Indian tourists boycotted Turkey in the aftermath of India-Pakistan tensions.