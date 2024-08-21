'Such A Scam': Indian YouTuber Slams Tipping Culture In US, Sparks Heated Debate

Notably, 15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the US

Tipping waiters is a widespread custom across the globe. In the United States, customers are expected to add an extra 10 to 20 per cent to their tab at the end of a meal. Recently, an Indian YouTuber, visiting the United States, sparked a heated debate online after criticising the country's tipping culture.

In a viral post, Ishan Sharma shared his frustrating experience at a New York City restaurant, where he claimed he was denied his change after paying $50 in cash for a $45 meal. His inquiry about mandatory tipping was brushed off by the server, prompting him to speak out against the practice. He called New York's tipping culture a "scam", despite his friend, a local, being embarrassed by his refusal to pay more in tips.

''Tipping is such a scam in New York! Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich and Panini for $45(Rs. 3800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as a tip. I asked for change and she said "You have to pay the tip" and went away. I asked "Is it mandatory?" and she just ignored me. And my friend(a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip! 20% for what? INSANE,'' he wrote in his post.

His post has garnered both support and criticism, with some users sympathising with his frustration and others defending the tipping system as a way to show appreciation for good service. Many also slammed him for failing to respect local customs and social norms in another country. One user said, ''15-20% tip is a customary social custom in the USA. When in Rome do as the Romans do. If you strongly feel that tipping is wrong then don't order food at a sit-down restaurant.''

Another user commented, ''You are the reason why the globe is becoming racist against Indians Stop being cheap.''

A third stated, ''If you don't want to tip, only eat fast food. Tipping is customary at sit-down restaurants. Not just as a special thank you if the service was good, but EVERY time. These people are not your servants. It's hard work serving selfish entitled customers.''

A fourth said, ''I don't know about America; but shouldn't tips be given as a way of saying thank you but as a compulsion.'' A fifth added, ''It's crazy yes. The waitress probably cursed you under her breath for only leaving 10%.''

Earlier, the YouTuber sparked another social media debate when he criticised the lack of hospitality in American hotels. The 22-year-old, who's accustomed to the exceptional hospitality of Taj Hotels in India, was shocked when he was charged a staggering $14.99 (₹1,258) for a bottle of water at 2 am at Las Vegas's iconic Caesars Palace Hotel. His experience sparked a debate about the vastly different hospitality standards between India and the US.