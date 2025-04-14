"Borderline Insanity": French YouTuber Shares Ordeal Of 46-Hour Train Journey In India

A French tourist has gone viral for his candid review of a gruelling 46-hour train journey across India - an experience he says left him "broken" and desperate to return home.

Victor Blaho, a YouTuber currently travelling through India, recently uploaded a video detailing his long and challenging journey from Mumbai to Varanasi, then onward to Agra and finally Delhi - using various classes on Indian Railways, including sleeper and third AC. While he set out hoping to experience the diversity of Indian train travel, what he encountered instead, he says, was exhaustion, chaos, and a deep sense of discomfort.

Blaho documents overcrowded coaches, unclean compartments, and sleepless nights in the now-viral video. In one segment, he films a rat on the floor of a train, followed by a cockroach—moments that visibly unsettle him. "It's very dirty, it smells," he says to the camera, describing his surroundings.

Lack of cleanliness wasn't the only issue. Blaho also struggled with noise, cramped spaces, and frequent interruptions. In one instance, a fellow passenger insisted he chat with his girlfriend over a video call, later revealing he had girlfriends in both Mumbai and Delhi. The man continued engaging Blaho in conversations and video calls, leaving him mentally drained.

"It's been three weeks in India. I want to go home now," he said in one emotional clip. "I need peace, I need quiet, I need a clean bed."

On Instagram, Blaho reflected on the experience, writing: "46 hours on the lowest train classes across India... my main emotions? Despair & borderline insanity." He added a word of advice to fellow travellers: "If you've got the budget, book the highest class possible."