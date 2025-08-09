Passengers' Rights On Train Travel: TTEs Can Face Punishment For Misconduct

In India, over 2.5 crore people travel by train daily, making it the lifeline of the country. While most passengers rely on trains for daily commutes and long journeys, many remain unaware of their legal rights during travel.

Under railway rules, passengers with valid reserved tickets in sleeper or AC coaches cannot be removed from their seats by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), nor should they face inappropriate behaviour. Any such act can be reported through the helpline number 139 or the Rail Madad app. Strict action, including suspension or even imprisonment, can be taken against a TTE for misconduct.

Passengers also have the right to complain about poor onboard services such as broken seats, dirty blankets or pillows, unhygienic coaches, non-functional AC units, or faulty charging points. Issues like bad quality food can also be reported.

If you notice any passenger violating rules, such as consuming alcohol, playing loud music, or using abusive language, you can report it immediately. Contact railway authorities by calling 139 or lodging a complaint through the Rail Madad app. Remember, during your journey, you have the right to ensure a safe and respectful travel environment. Use these rights whenever necessary to address misconduct and maintain order on board.

Railway authorities urge passengers to be aware of their rights and to raise concerns whenever necessary to ensure safe and comfortable travel.