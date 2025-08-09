August 2025 Train Cancellations: Indian Railways Releases Full List, Check Before You Travel

Millions of passengers travel across India daily, relying on thousands of trains to connect distant regions. However, in August and early September 2025, several train services will be disrupted due to essential track maintenance and technical work, with the maximum impact on routes under the Chakradharpur division.

The affected services include complete cancellations and short terminations, leaving many passengers stranded if they fail to check train schedules in advance. Railways has urged travellers to confirm their train's operational status before heading to the station.

Fully Cancelled Trains:

18175/18176 Hatia-Jharsuguda MEMU Express (18 August-10 September)

17007 Charlapalli-Darbhanga Express (26 August, 9 September)

17008 Darbhanga-Charlapalli Express (29 August, 12 September)

18523 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express (27 August, 31 August, 7 September, 10 September)

18524 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Express (28 August, 1 September, 8 September, 11 September)

17005 Hyderabad-Raxaul Express (28 August)

17006 Raxaul-Hyderabad Express (31 August)

07051, 07052, 07005, 07006 Charlapalli-Raxaul Special (30 August-4 September)

18310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Express (7 September)

18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express (9 September)

13425 Malda Town-Surat Express (6 September)

13426 Surat-Malda Town Express (8 September)

15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express (8 September)

15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Express (9 September)

Short Terminations:

15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express to terminate at Hatia (23, 25, 27, 29, 31 August)

15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Express to terminate at Hatia (24, 26, 28, 30 August, 1 September)

Passengers on affected routes are strongly advised to check live train updates before travel to avoid inconvenience.