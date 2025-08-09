Anil Kumble's Advice To Young Achievers: "Focus On Growth, Not Instant Applause"

Former India cricket captain and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble marked the anniversary of his Test debut on August 9, recalling a start that was far from spectacular but taught him lessons that shaped his career. Kumble, who made his Test debut in 1990, bowled 60 overs, took three wickets, and didn't make headlines. However, he said that moment instilled in him the belief that "you don't need to begin with a bang to build something truly meaningful."

Sharing his thoughts in a LinkedIn post, Kumble reflected on the years of hard work behind cricket's celebrated moments. "Behind every highlight reel are years of quiet, consistent effort," he wrote, noting early mornings, extended net sessions, and the resilience needed to perform without immediate recognition.

Group photograph of the Indian cricket team taken during Anil Kumble's Test debut in 1990.



Photo Credit: linkedin.com

Kumble admitted his initial years in international cricket were about learning to manage pressure, overcome setbacks, and play to his strengths. Known for his calm demeanour, he relied on letting his bowling speak for itself, provided he remained committed.

He extended the lesson beyond cricket, advising young players and professionals not to compare themselves to others but to focus on continuous improvement. "Your moment will undoubtedly arrive if you maintain your commitment and consistently put in the effort," he said.

While many remember milestones and records, Kumble holds his debut close for the foundation it provided. His message: true success is built over time, and it's not about how loudly you start, but how long you remain dedicated.

The post quickly resonated with cricket enthusiasts, garnering over 3,000 likes and drawing a wave of nostalgic comments.

"Nostalgic story of a steady journey to the peak of the cricket world, Anil Kumble. Your success in cricket made you famous for a time, but your humility and simplicity in life have made you great forever," wrote one admirer.

Another user commented, "Anil Kumble Sir, your journey is a powerful reminder that consistency and perseverance matter more than flashy starts. Young professionals and athletes alike can learn so much from your emphasis on growth over instant recognition. Thank you for sharing this."

A third reflected on personal memories: "My early years of watching cricket... perhaps your debut was overshadowed by Sachin's first century. The match ended in a draw, but your quiet start went on to become the foundation of a legendary career."