Indian YouTuber Tries Rs 3,500 Michelin-Star Crab Omelette In Thailand: "Unforgettable Dining Moment"

An Indian YouTuber recently visited Bangkok's Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai to try their iconic crab omelette, which is priced at around Rs 3,500. His viral video documenting the experience has gone viral on social media. Dasaraj Centhamil Tarun, a globetrotting food explorer from DCT Eats, arrived at Bangkok's Michelin-starred Raan Jay Fai for a quick bite but was stunned by the setup. With a queue so long that orders were taken before seating, he likened the experience to an airport, captioning his Instagram post, “It felt like checking into a flight.”

Despite securing a seat at the humble stall, he waited 30 minutes without food. When the massive, golden, deep-fried crab omelette finally arrived, he marvelled at its size and Rs 3,500 price, asking, "Why is it so big and so expensive?"

"A colossal crab-stuffed omelette priced at Rs 3,500! Each bite was an explosion of sweetness and succulence, with the softest crab meat paired with a perfectly cooked omelette. It's indulgence at its finest and an unforgettable dining moment," he said in the video.

Notably, the humble stall is powered by its 81-year-old chef, Jay Fai, who single-handedly runs the kitchen, cooking every dish while wearing ski goggles to shield her eyes from the heat. Her dedication has made her a culinary icon, transforming the modest shop into a must-visit for food enthusiasts worldwide. In 2018, Raan Jay Fai became the first and only Thai street food stall to earn a Michelin star, skyrocketing its global fame and attracting food tourists. Its legacy was further solidified in 2021 with the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Icon Award.





