23-Year-Old YouTuber Offers "Top Market Salary" For Chief Of Staff Job in Bengaluru

Ishan Sharma, a 23-year-old YouTuber and entrepreneur, is looking for a Chief of Staff to join his team in Bengaluru. In a post on X, Mr Sharma said that the ideal candidate should have expertise in data analysis, trend prediction, content marketing, and effective writing skills. To apply for the Chief of Staff position, interested candidates must submit a video showcasing why they're the ideal fit for the role. This video should be accompanied by links to their content marketing work and a detailed account of their relevant experience.

The chosen candidate will receive a highly attractive compensation package, including a "top market salary" and a share of Mr Sharma's revenue, although the exact salary figures have not been disclosed.

"It is for people who are experienced in content marketing, have an eye for design and editing and can write effectively. You'll be leading a team of editors, designers and writers and help me create all the content you see on social media, on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. You need to know how to use YouTube Studio, analyse past data, and predict trends for the type of content that can perform well," the tweet read.

"I'm paying top market salary + % of the revenue I make. Send this to a friend who's a good fit. See you in Bengaluru," the tweet added.

See the tweet here:

I'm looking to hire an onsite Chief of Staff at the Bangalore office for my team.



This is THE most important role in my team.



It is for people who are experienced in content marketing, have an eye for design and editing and can write effectively.



You'll be leading a team of… — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) January 6, 2025

Reacting to his job post, one user said, "Exciting times ahead for the team as you bring in the key talent." Another commented, "Chief of Staff chahiye ya superhero? The JD looks like you need one person who does everything."

A third said, "Why do u need someone? You have a small company and u can use genai and all tools you talk about.''

About Ishan Sharma

Notably, the 23-year-old YouTuber, dropped out of BITS Goa in 2022 to pursue content creation full-time. Today, he boasts an impressive 1.63 million subscribers on YouTube and 919K followers on Instagram. At 18, he published his debut book, "Crush It on LinkedIn," on Amazon in 2020, which achieved sales of over 5,000 copies. His second book, "Unicorn Secret," co-authored with Kushal Lodha, showcases the inspiring stories of 20 Indian unicorn founders.

He has also delivered speeches at several colleges interacting with thousands of students around the country. Further, he has taught Python and JavaScript as a Coding instructor at Unacademy having taken 350+ hours of live classes.

"I'm a 23-year-old living in Bengaluru in the best phase of my life. I talk about careers, freelancing and business on social. I also co-founded a 25-person remote marketing agency called MarkitUp where we help startups and individuals grow organically on social through various viral content marketing strategies," his YouTube bio reads.